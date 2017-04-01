Entertainment
Farrah Abraham news: Ex Simon Saran claims he could not take her split personality anymore

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

A screen capture from "Teen Mom OG" showing Farrah Abraham.MTV

The ongoing drama between "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran continues.

On her Snapchat account, the 25-year-old reality show star appears to have dissed her now ex-boyfriend by posting a photo of herself with the caption, "When your ex can only get bottle girls LMAO face like..."

The estranged couple was known for their epics fights that were shown in the MTV series, including the one when Abraham opted to buy her own engagement ring and got furious with the real estate broker when he refused to pay her back.

However, during the previous Valentine's Day, the couple appeared to be back in each other's arms when Abraham posted several photos on Instagram where they shared a romantic date together.

However, their relationship turned sour once again when Saran posted some photos of himself and his friends while having a good time in Oxford, MS together with some pretty ladies.

Advertisement

In his defense, Saran told Hollywood Life that Abraham overreacted when she saw the photos. "I think Farrah overreacted based on her emotions. There's a harmless picture and that's all it is is a picture," the 28-year-old real estate broker said. "But I get it, I am a really handsome guy with a great sense of humor and it is something that is very hard to let go of."

He also confirmed that he and Abraham are no longer together and revealed that his ex has the tendency to have a split attitude. "During filming season she has a split attitude thing that I can't really deal with. She turns into a whole different creature that I don't really have the patience for any more," he also said.

Abraham has yet to respond to Saran's accusations regarding her split personality, but her silence about the tirade is not expected to last long.

