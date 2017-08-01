'Fargo' season 4 spoilers: Story lines to be determined, possible premiere in a few years?

Season 3 of "Fargo" has ended and now, fans are waiting for the next installment. While the date has yet to be determined — that is if season 4 will be happening at all — showrunner Noah Hawley is still hoping for some inspiration for good storylines to come their way.

Even though fans are optimistic for a season 4, the third season finale poses the question of whether or not it might have been the show's finale as well.

Unlike other major television networks that have already announced the renewals and cancellations of most of their programs, FX has yet to announce whether or not they are renewing "Fargo" for a fourth season.

During the ATX Television Festival back in June, Hawley shared that he still has to come up with an idea that could set the wheels in motion for the show to have a fourth season.

Previously, Hawley revealed that he was not sure that the show would actually have a second season, let alone a third. When the show's first season ended, FX told him that it was okay if he wanted to leave the story there.

"There's only a certain amount of storytelling you can do in that vein. And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don't have another' one yet," he said, adding, "So watch the 10th hour [of season 3] because it might be the last."

Should "Fargo" press on and be renewed for a fourth season, fans might expect to wait a little while longer.

Much like what he previously said about season 3, Hawley stated that he has always agreed with FX that the main reason to do another season of "Fargo" is "if the creative is there." He just cannot determine when season 4 will start, he said.

He then went on to add that it took quite some time to get season 2 off the ground — 15 months, to be exact. The same could be said of season 3, which took 18 months to get made.

Given the show's previous track record, it is likely that season 4 will take a long while to be made as well.