'Fargo' season 4 release date rumors: Release date to be determined; showrunner Noah Hawley busy with other projects

Ewan McGregor as Ray Stussey in "Fargo" Twitter/FargoFX

If there is anything FX knows apart from wanting season 4 of the critically-acclaimed "Fargo" series, it is that showrunner Noah Hawley also has a lot of projects that are currently going on.

It comes as no surprise that audiences have been anticipating when "Fargo" season 4 will come. However, the wait might take some time. During the TCA Summer Press tour a few days ago, FX boss John Landgraf gave his comment on whether or not "Fargo" season 4 will be happening.

Landgraf revealed that they have not yet heard Hawley's idea on what season 4 could be. He went on to add that they at FX encouraged him to think about it and make sure that he has an exciting idea for the show. Landgraf also said that it is possible that Hawley might not be able to come up with one for some time. However, he is optimistic about it, saying that since Hawley has been very busy with other projects and has been very productive, the idea might come soon as well.

"Fargo" season 3 premiered in April, with the additions of big names such as Ewan McGregor, David Thewlis, Carrie Coon, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It currently has 16 Emmy nominations and previously won five awards.

Hawley is also the showrunner for the mutant-filled series also on FX, called "Legion," which stars Dan Stevens. The show is currently filming its second season. He is also in talks to develop a "Doctor Doom" movie at 20th Century Fox. Landgraf went on to say that they will have to share him with their film studio and that they are going to find a way to make everything work.

Meanwhile, moving onto another comic book project, Landgraf also weighed in on the status of the upcoming "Deadpool" animated series. He said that there is a lot of excitement regarding this series, apart from it being very different from the movies. The animated Deadpool series will also differ in tone and in voice. The animated series is being written by Donald and Stephen Glover, who are still writing the scripts in between Donald Glover's filming for the "Han Solo" spin-off movie.