'Fargo' season 4 release date news, spoilers: Show creator Noah Hawley optimistic about another season

Another season of "Fargo" is still possible, if show creator Noah Hawley would come up with a new idea for the show, that is. After the seemingly open-ended finale of "Fargo" season 3, the possibility of another season seems to be bleak as there have been no assurance from Hawley if fans will be able to revisit Fargo again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley said creating a new season for "Fargo" is not in his immediate plans because of other commitments. "There's like an Idea Watch that's going on. No, I'm required to think about this other show of mine [FX's Legion] right now, so I'm entirely in this fantastical landscape. I remain optimistic that there'll be another 'Fargo' idea. I just don't know that it's gonna be in the next day, week, month. It's hard to know. But I'm glad you care!"

Earlier, Hawley told Deadline that season 3 was not the last. "Please don't tell people this is the end," he said before the finale of season 3. "Right now, I just can't point to (a production start) date on the calendar," he added.

Hawley hinted that season 4, if it ever happens, might not come earlier than three years from now, considering that he took more than a year to get both seasons 2 and 3 running. "It took 15 months to get Season 2 off the ground, and 18 months to get Season 3 on the air," he said. Aside from the amount of time needed to develop the show's ideas, Hawley is also saddled with work on "Legion" and a possible feature film after that.

The show's three seasons have been critically acclaimed and have garnered over 30 awards, including best actor in a miniseries or television film at the Golden Globes for season 1 lead star Billy Bob Thornton. Season 1 also won the Best Miniseries or Television Film in the 2014 Golden Globes. The show also won several Primetime Emmy Award categories, including outstanding limited series.