Entertainment
Israeli Christian charged with killing daughter over relationship with Muslim
Life expectancy isn't rising any more. This is what the Bible says about it
Prince William and Kate make sombre visit to Nazi death camp in Poland
'We didn't start the fire': How Nero used Rome's tragic inferno to persecute Christians
Trump's relationship with Putin 'will help save human lives,' says leading Russian Orthodox bishop
How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
Why the High Court should reject assisted suicide - para athletes show us what is possible
Muslims in Quebec denied cemetery despite Mosque shooting victims being sent abroad for burial
Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
New porn laws won't work – but they might help

'Fargo' season 4 release date news, spoilers: Show creator Noah Hawley optimistic about another season

Jose Bagulaya

The long-awaited meeting of Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Emmit Stussy (Ewan McGregor)Instagram/fargo

Another season of "Fargo" is still possible, if show creator Noah Hawley would come up with a new idea for the show, that is. After the seemingly open-ended finale of "Fargo" season 3, the possibility of another season seems to be bleak as there have been no assurance from Hawley if fans will be able to revisit Fargo again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley said creating a new season for "Fargo" is not in his immediate plans because of other commitments. "There's like an Idea Watch that's going on. No, I'm required to think about this other show of mine [FX's Legion] right now, so I'm entirely in this fantastical landscape. I remain optimistic that there'll be another 'Fargo' idea. I just don't know that it's gonna be in the next day, week, month. It's hard to know. But I'm glad you care!"

Earlier, Hawley told Deadline that season 3 was not the last. "Please don't tell people this is the end," he said before the finale of season 3. "Right now, I just can't point to (a production start) date on the calendar," he added.

Hawley hinted that season 4, if it ever happens, might not come earlier than three years from now, considering that he took more than a year to get both seasons 2 and 3 running. "It took 15 months to get Season 2 off the ground, and 18 months to get Season 3 on the air," he said. Aside from the amount of time needed to develop the show's ideas, Hawley is also saddled with work on "Legion" and a possible feature film after that.

The show's three seasons have been critically acclaimed and have garnered over 30 awards, including best actor in a miniseries or television film at the Golden Globes for season 1 lead star Billy Bob Thornton. Season 1 also won the Best Miniseries or Television Film in the 2014 Golden Globes. The show also won several Primetime Emmy Award categories, including outstanding limited series.

Advertisement
More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY