'Fargo' season 3 spoilers: Ewan McGregor reveals effort in doing dual role
Ewan McGregor exerted a lot of efforts in his dual roles in "Fargo" season 3.
In an interview with TV Guide, McGregor talked about everything he had to do to transform his body to adjust to his roles as rival brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy in the third installment of the crime anthology drama.
According to the actor, he had to put on weight on top of spending a lot of time putting on makeup and removing everything to portray two different roles, since older brother Emmit must look very successful and financially blessed, while Ray must appear like the less-blessed younger brother with an ugly haircut.
The critically acclaimed actor also revealed that he and showrunner Noah Hawley first discussed the roles in "Fargo" season 3 after dinner.
The actor said that he and Hawley started discussing his roles over dinner in Los Angeles, where he suggested that he should use prosthetics under his chin and around his neck to make Ray look heavier. "And he just looked at me, and he took his time, and he said, 'Ewan, you need to put on weight.' So at that point, I ordered a massive dessert. I started putting on weight from that second onwards," the actor stated.
He also shared during a recent press conference call that using padding to look heavier will not be enough. "You see my naked body. Although I wear some padding for Ray to make him heavier, this scene had to justify that padding," the actor also said. "It wouldn't make sense for me to wear padding and not be fat when I got out of the bath. So when I got out of the bath, I was properly overweight for me."
McGregor also claimed that he has no idea how much weight he put on since he first learned about the project. He also mentioned that he purchased three pairs of jeans from Levi's with the waist size that is three inches larger compared to his usual size.
FX will air the premiere episode of "Fargo" season 3 on Wednesday, April 19, at 10 p.m. EDT.
