'Fargo' season 3 finale spoilers: 'You do not know what to expect,' says series star

"Fargo" season 3 may be the last run of the anthology series but star Mary Elizabeth Winstead hinted that there is still plenty of drama and action to look forward to as the series wraps up.

"I think, as ever, in 'Fargo,' you do not know what to expect in the end, and I would hate to give anything away, because that's what's so lovely and sweet and special about it, is that, like you get that experience of going, 'Oh my God," Winstead told Entertainment Weekly when asked to spill about the finale.

Recently, TVLine leaked a spoiler that the finale will be bloody. They claim that one of their colleagues was able to have an early peek into the "Fargo" season 3 finale where multiple characters will die as a result of Nikki's beef with V.M. Varga (David Thewlis). Also, justice will finally prevail as karma serves some characters what they deserve.

It is not clear which of the characters will die at the end of the show, but the trailer for the finale suggests Emmit Stussy (Ewan McGregor) may either be one of them or may cause one of the deaths.

In the video, Emmit can be seen discreetly and intently looking at Meemo's (Andy Yu) gun during a meeting with Varga and one of his henchmen. There is also another scene toward the end of the trailer where Emmit is startled by an unknown character stepping out of a car with a gun.

There are speculations that it could be Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) who was provided with new evidence which she can use to re-open her case on Emmit. In the trailer, she receives a phone call from IRS agent Larue Dollard (Hamish Linklater) asking if she is working a case that involves Emmit and Varga. Gloria then responds with vigilance that she will be "right there."

In the finale, Gloria may be able to uncover the corruption within Stussy Lots Ltd. She will discover from Winnie Lopez (Olivia Sandoval) that Nikki is not dead.



Previously, Entertainment Weekly reported that during the ATX Television Festival 2017 in Austin, "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley confirmed that the finale will be the series' last episode.

"There's only a certain amount of storytelling you can tell in that vein," Hawley told fans. "And I love telling stories in this vein, but I don't have another one yet. So watch the 10th hour because it might be the last."

"Fargo" season 3 finale with the title "Somebody to Love" will air on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.