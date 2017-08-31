'Far Cry 5' release date, gameplay news: Players can use tractors and have a dog companion

A promotional poster for the Ubisoft game "Far Cry 5." Facebook/farcry

Ubisoft has released new gameplay footage for the upcoming video game "Far Cry 5" and it shows a plethora of activities that the series has never explored before.

The gameplay walkthrough highlights players' ability to utilize different vehicles to take care of their enemies. The trailer has accompanying narration to briefly explain the various activities that players will have access to in "Far Cry 5." Players will have access to a tractor that can easily be used to go on a rampage, even on multiple enemies.

The trailer also shows that they have not forgotten about the integral gun-play that "Far Cry" players have gotten accustomed to. After mowing down enemies with the tractor, the player in the trailer finishes stragglers off with a silenced pistol, while one enemy gets engulfed by an explosion.

Players can also have their very own dog companion, similar to "Fallout 4." The name of the dog is Boomer and he is able to attack enemies unassisted and retrieve guns for the players to use in combat. It seems that players will not have a choice but to have Boomer with them, even if they aren't dog lovers.

"Far Cry 5" introduces the peaceful activity of fishing for players to take a breather from all the killing that the game allows them to have. Fishing will reward players with experience points and will probably give players access to health-restoring items to further incentivize the activity.

The upcoming game appears to be visually organic with natural looking grass that reacts to the game's wind physics, and the weather changes randomly to give players a realistic feel of the environment. The visuals are still one of the best, to no surprise for anyone who has played the previous iterations of the franchise. The "Far Cry" series is known for paying attention to every detail.

"Far Cry 5" will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Feb. 27, 2018.