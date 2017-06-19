'Far Cry 5' news: Ubisoft defends game's political theme, real-world issues

The upcoming "Far Cry 5" has attracted quite a bit of controversy for involving themes of religious devotion and the rise of the far-right within the borders of the United States. While the backlash has died down considerably, Ubisoft Montreal still addressed the controversy.

In a statement obtained by news.com.au, Ubisoft Montreal's creative director Dan Hay said the similarities between "Far Cry 5" and the current events were only coincidental as the game has been in development for nearly three years.

"The simple truth is the idea of going to the States for Far Cry has existed for almost five years," Hay added. "At a brand level, it's something I really wanted to do at the end of Far Cry 3. We thought about it and were kicking it around and at the time it wasn't the right moment and didn't seem right in light of the creative we were kicking around."

While there was no intentional political agenda in "Far Cry 5," it does not mean the first-person shooter action-adventure video game could not contain some real-world issues and political themes.

"When I think about what movies and TV have been able to explore in the past 60 years and games, in my opinion, are in parity with that — the fact is we are an entertainment brand and games have really matured," Hay continued, adding, "We think there's an opportunity to explore those types of things."

"Far Cry 5" follows a radical preacher and a cult leader, Joseph Seed, who controls the Hope County. The player takes on the role of a sheriff's deputy who is sent to the area to reclaim control and arrest the antagonist.

"Far Cry 5" is set to be released on Feb. 27, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Check out the one-minute long E3 trailer "The Father's Amazing Grace" below.