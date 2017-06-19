'Far Cry 5' news: Ubisoft defends game's political theme, real-world issues
The upcoming "Far Cry 5" has attracted quite a bit of controversy for involving themes of religious devotion and the rise of the far-right within the borders of the United States. While the backlash has died down considerably, Ubisoft Montreal still addressed the controversy.
In a statement obtained by news.com.au, Ubisoft Montreal's creative director Dan Hay said the similarities between "Far Cry 5" and the current events were only coincidental as the game has been in development for nearly three years.
"The simple truth is the idea of going to the States for Far Cry has existed for almost five years," Hay added. "At a brand level, it's something I really wanted to do at the end of Far Cry 3. We thought about it and were kicking it around and at the time it wasn't the right moment and didn't seem right in light of the creative we were kicking around."
While there was no intentional political agenda in "Far Cry 5," it does not mean the first-person shooter action-adventure video game could not contain some real-world issues and political themes.
"When I think about what movies and TV have been able to explore in the past 60 years and games, in my opinion, are in parity with that — the fact is we are an entertainment brand and games have really matured," Hay continued, adding, "We think there's an opportunity to explore those types of things."
"Far Cry 5" follows a radical preacher and a cult leader, Joseph Seed, who controls the Hope County. The player takes on the role of a sheriff's deputy who is sent to the area to reclaim control and arrest the antagonist.
"Far Cry 5" is set to be released on Feb. 27, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Check out the one-minute long E3 trailer "The Father's Amazing Grace" below.
-
Mistrial declared in Cosby sex assault case
Prosecutors immediately said they would seek a second trial, which could start within months
-
Katy Perry cries as she recalls the time God saved her from suicide
The pop star tearfully talked about her Christian upbringing, feeling "ashamed" of having had suicidal thoughts in the past and God's grace helping her through.
- 'Love knows no limit': 9 quotes from Christian prodigy and philosopher Blaise Pascal
- Healing the wounds of a world in crisis: Christians meet for Movement Day in London in October
- Movement Day: Is this Christian conference marginalising women?
- Why are there still so many creationists in America?
- Christian hymn writer and Salvation Army minister are among Christians to receive top awards in Queen's Birthday Honours
- The Queen: Britain is 'sombre' but resolute in the face of crisis, attacks and disaster
- Why aren't US evangelicals out protesting the deportation of Iraqi Christians?
- Why discipleship is the cure for spiritual delirium
- 'To love thee more dearly': The 13th-century prayer that inspired a hit song
- Fleeing Christian militia violence, 1500 mostly Muslim civilians are trapped in church in CAR
- Make friends and learn to see God in each other, religious leaders urge believers of all faiths
- Real victory will be in five years, says Macron camp after election win
- South Korean Christian arrested in Pakistan on suspicion of covert missionary work
- Pope urges German chancellor Merkel to continue the fight on climate change
- One man dead, ten injured after 'tit-for-tat' terror attack near Finsbury Park Mosque