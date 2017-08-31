'Fantastic Four' movie reboot news: Kid-centric superhero version may be in development

Promotional poster for "Fantastic Four" from 2015. 20th Century Fox

Reports have surfaced that another "Fantastic Four" reboot may be in the works at 20th Century Fox and that it may be one that is tailor-made for kids.

According to Bleeding Cool, Fox may be working on a new "Fantastic Four" movie based on an unpublished series titled "Kindergarten Heroes" written by Mark Millar ("Kingsman: The Secret Service") and drawn by Curtis Tiegs.

Millar pitched it to Fox in 2013 and got optioned. Now, it looks like the project may have received the green light from the production company.

In addition to the report, sources have said that Carter Blanchard ("Independence Day: Resurgence") wrote a screenplay for "Kindergarten Heroes" which has become the basis for the "Fantastic Four" reboot.

Insiders also revealed that a current draft was written by Seth Grahame-Smith ("The LEGO Batman Movie") and tailor-made it to fit the narrative of the Fantastic Four heroes.

In the new version, the focus will be on Franklin and Valeria Richards, the kids of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Richards/Invisible Woman. The kid versions of The Thing and the Human Torch will also appear as supporting characters to Franklin and Valeria.

The superpowered children will go on adventures of their own though it remains to be seen if Franklin and Valeria will retain the powers of their parents; Reed having stretching abilities and Sue possessing force field and invisibility powers.

The previous iteration of "Fantastic Four" from 2015 received bad reviews as it only got a nine percent score on RottenTomatoes. Critics panned it for its poorly developed characters and its rushed final battle scene. Needless to say, Fox seemingly intends to redeem this failing superhero franchise with a much-needed reboot.

There is no release date yet for the supposed "Fantastic Four" reboot as reports are still speculation. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.