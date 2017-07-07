'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' news, spoilers: Grindelwald escapes; unexpected character helps Dumbledore

New plot details have emerged as the second part of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" began filming last Monday. According to a recent report, the movie, which remains to be untitled, will feature Gellert Grindelwald's (Johnny Depp) escape and an unexpected character helping Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he stops the dark wizard from creating a divide in the world of wizards.

The first installment of the movie ends with Grindelwald being held captive by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). However, in the upcoming second part, Warner Bros. revealed to Variety that the dark wizard finds a way to escape and builds a following composed of wizards who believe they are more superior than "muggles" or non-magical beings. He starts a revolution, creating a divide within the wizarding world.

At this point, the only wizard who has the capability to stop him is his dearest friend, Dumbledore. Being a talented wizard, every one can assume that he needs no help to defeat Grindelwald. However, Warner Bros. spilled that the brilliant professor is going to need the assistance of a former student, someone who has previously thwarted Grindelwald — Scamander.

Other characters returning in the sequel are Porpentina Esther Goldstein Scamander (Katherine Waterston), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). According to spoilers shared by the production company behind the film, the "increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world" is going to put their loyalties to the test. This suggests that the characters that Scamander considers as his family may back away from the fight as they fear for the safety of their own lives.

Furthermore, Gizmodo also drops a major spoiler involving a magical circus. In the previous "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" movie, Scamander is on a search for an Obscurus, a potent Dark force which gains power by feeding it off magically-repressed children. The online publication believes that in the next installment, Scamander's hunt is going to lead him to the said magical circus which is ran by Skender (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson).

New faces are joining the cast, namely Claudia Kim who is playing the role of an attraction in Skender's wizarding circus, William Nadylam as a wizard called Yusuf Kama, Ingvar Sigurdsson as a bounty hunter called Grimmson, and Kevin Guthrie as an American wizard called Abernathy.

The screenplay is written by J.K. Rowling who also authored the book which the first movie and the sequel is adapted from. She is also producing the film together with David Heyman, Steve Kloves, and Lionel Wigram. David Yates, the director of the first installment, is returning along with executive producers Rick Senat and Danny Cohen.

The part two of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" is set to premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.