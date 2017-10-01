'Fantastic Beasts 2' news: Krall to be played by David Sakurai

Find out the next chapter for Newt Scamander's misadventures Facebook/fantasticbeasts

The second story arc of the "Harry Potter" spin-off, "Fantastic Beasts," has started its production in Paris last July. Joining the cast as the character named Krall is the Japanese-Danish actor David Sakurai.

Following the story on the first film, Krall is a henchman to Gellert Grindelwald which will be played by Johnny Depp as a way to show the main bad guy transitioning from the first story.

Sakurai, who has been around the business for ten years, was last seen in "Iron Fist."The Marvel Comics TV series from Netflix, unfortunately, received bad reviews from critics and fans. In the superhero show, Sakurai played the role of Scythe — a villain character from Marvel's comic books that appeared in 1974. Sakurai's portrayal of the role was a true homage to the source material as he was seen in one episode wielding his iconic weapons and pulling expert-level martial arts moves.

Before his Marvel Comic Universe debut, Sakurai played the lead role in the 2014 action crime drama "Dark Samurai." He also appeared in the movies "Housewife" (2017) and "Karate Kill" (2016).

Eddie Redmayne will be reprising his lead role as Newt Scamander with Katherine Waterson as Tina Goldstein. Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler will be joining them once again, playing the roles of Queenie and Jacob Kowalski, respectively. A younger version of Albus Dumbledore will be played by Jude Law, while Claudia Kim's character still has no name in the production. The roles of Credence, Leta Lestrange and Theseus Scamander will be portrayed by Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz and Callum Turner.

The story behind the disastrous friendship of Grindelwald and Dumbledore was first known in the "Harry Potter" novels. But the five-part movie series will put more light to the origins of these two powerful and iconic wizards of Potterverse.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" is aiming for a Nov. 16, 2018 release. The second story will be set in 1927, a few months after the capture of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.