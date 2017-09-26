'Fantastic Beasts 2' cast news: 'Iron Fist' actor David Sakurai cast as villain

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Production for the sequel to "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" is currently underway and a casting announcement was recently made. David Sakurai is on board the sequel as one of the movie's antagonists.

The first movie marked the introduction of noted magical zoologist Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne. The film somehow set up the reveal of Gellert Grindelwald played by Johnny Depp, the dark wizard during that time long before Lord Voldemort came to be. Grindelwald was apprehended and taken in by the MACUSA, after spending most of the film in disguise as Auror Percival Graves, played by Colin Farrell.

With such a villain taken in during the first movie, there is no doubt that Grindelwald will be on the loose once again, putting together his own army of followers.

As revealed by Deadline, Sakurai will be playing Krall, one of Grindelwald's followers. Krall is described as an ambitious and a sulky henchman. With that description in mind, there is a chance that Krall will likely get on Grindelwald's bad side for his disobedience. Whether or not he makes it to the end of the movie has yet to be seen.

Not much else has been known about the character, since the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise is not based on the "Harry Potter" series.

Sakurai is known for his appearance in the Marvel-Netflix show "Iron Fist" episode titled "Immortal Emerges From the Cave." He played the villain Scythe, a killer that takes joy in taunting his victims and even serenades them with a round of karaoke before finishing them off.

The untitled sequel to "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will premiere on Nov. 16, 2018. Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler, and Katherine Waterson will be reprising their roles. Jude Law has also been confirmed to join the sequel as the young Albus Dumbledore.