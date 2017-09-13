Fan-made mod allows players to experience 'Super Mario 64' in multiplayer mode

"Super Mario 64 Online" is a fan-made mode that allows players to relive and play the classic game of "Super Mario 64." YouTube/Nintendo/KazeEmanuar

Everyone who has experienced playing the classic 'Super Mario 64" can remember how much of a steal that game was. Now, 21 years later, fans have a chance of reliving one of the most loved video games ever, through a fan-made mod that allows to up to 24 players to play the game in one session.

"Super Mario 64 Online" was invented by Marshivolt, Kaze Emanuar, and Melonspeedruns-- three friends who are also known for making other ingenious mods for other popular games. Emanuar is also responsible for other famous Mario mods such as "Super Mario 64: Last Impact" and "Super Mario 64 Maker."

Immediately after the mod was made live, players who downloaded the game were impressed by the quality of the fan-made game because of the successful incorporation of online multiplayer mode and the nostalgic feel of the original game. Although some may encounter some minor glitches while installing the mod, many players applauded the game's ingenuity.

The game is still situated inside the Mushroom Kingdom, and aside from Mario, other characters in the franchise appear as well, including Luigi, Yoshi, Wario, Princess Peach, and Princess Rosalina. As the game progresses, players will observe that each character has their own power-ups, which can help assist Mario in defeating the enemies and finishing the missions.

What also makes this mod stand out is its stunning visuals that retained the highly nostalgic, crisp 90s color palette. Also, it is important to note that the availability of the mod is not permanent, as Nintendo copyright activists might shut it down in a couple of days. Fan-made ROMS and mods rarely stand by long, as the whole is just fan made and not legitimately set up.

However, the download link is still live, so players who want to try the "Super Mario 64 Online" mod can still make the cut.