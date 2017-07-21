'Family Guy' season 15 release date, cast news: Ian McKellen to guest-star as Stewie's shrink
The long-running animated series "Family Guy" is coming back for a new season this fall and a popular movie star is slated to make an appearance in one of its episodes.
Sir Ian McKellen is set to guest-star in an episode of the 15th season of "Family Guy." Known for his portrayal of Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, McKellen will lend his voice to the character of child psychologist Dr. Pritchfield.
When Stewie, voiced by Seth McFarlane, throws a tantrum in school, Pritchfield will be assigned to the boy to see what's wrong with him. With thick British accents, Stewie and Pritchfield's interaction is expected to be a highlight of the upcoming episode.
Executive producer Alec Sulkin shared with Entertainment Weekly, "One of our writers, Gary Janetti, who wrote the episode, also wrote the BBC series 'Vicious' that starred... Sir Ian McKellen."
This strongly suggests how easy it was to convince McKellen to play a part in "Family Guy" despite his busy schedule.
Aside from "Vicious," McKellen's other credits include "X-Men," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "The Da Vinci Code" and "Beauty and the Beast."
In other related news, "Family Guy" producers dedicated a nine-minute tribute to recently deceased cast member Adam West. The actor who was known for portrayal of "Batman" in the 1960s passed away on June 9 and left behind a long-time character in the "Family Guy" series.
West's role as Mayor Adam West of Quahog was a fan favorite and appeared in over 100 episodes since 2002.
The "Family Guy" crew will show up for a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT where producers will reveal more details about season 15 as well as their plans for the 300th episode in January 2018.
"Family Guy" season 15 will arrive on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.
-
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
-
Actor Dennis Quaid promises new faith-based movie about MercyMe singer Bart Millard will be 'uplifting'
Actor Dennis Quaid will be starring in the upcoming film "I Can Only Imagine," which is based on the popular Christian song of the same name. Quaid says the movie highlights the power of a changed heart.
- Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
- Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Is the sidelining of religion a root cause of our mental health crisis?
- O.J. Simpson says he wishes he had 'been a better Christian' as he's granted parole
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
- Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Palestinians call for 'day of rage' in Jerusalem, clash with Israel over mosque security
- How Christian and other faith communities are rebuilding trust in times of crisis
- South Sudan's child refugees in mental health crisis: 150,000 need therapy for post-conflict trauma