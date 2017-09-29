'Fallout' tabletop game available for pre-order

"Fallout" franchise banner Bethesda website

The new addition to Bethesda's "Fallout" franchise, "Fallout: The Board Game," is now available for pre-order.

Made by Fantasy Flight Games based on the hit video game series, it translates the greatest moments in the game into a tabletop board game adventure. Fantasy Flight Games have been known to create tabletop games for huge franchises such as "Game of Thrones," "Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars," as well as for video games such as "Doom."

The board game has recently been made available for pre-order. For the uninitiated, "Fallout" is a post-nuclear open-world video game series published by Bethesda Softworks. So far, the main franchise has five games listed, including "Fallout: New Vegas." The latest, "Fallout 4," garnered numerous nominations and awards, including the DICE Game of the Year award in 2016 by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences.

"Fallout: The Board Game" involves one to four players who will be the "survivors." Gamers can choose what kind of character they will play. Some characters come directly from the video game options, such as Wastelander and Vault Dweller. However, there are also new options added where one can play as Super Mutant, Brotherhood Outcast or Ghoul. Just like a regular role-playing board game, each character has different stats and traits that the player can use in formulating strategies to beat the game.

The player can also choose whether to play the game alone, or include other people. This leads to a more dynamic theory-crafting and strategy-making. The game includes four familiar scenarios that will reintroduce old fans and welcome new ones to The Commonwealth, The Pitt, The Capital Wasteland, and Far Harbor. As a survivor, each player will take on the journey to explore the vast landscapes of the game, collect items, gain experience, level up, and, of course, fulfill their own story.

"Fallout: The Board Game" is slated for official release by the fourth quarter of 2017.