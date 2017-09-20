'Fallout Shelter' Gameplay News: Major freebies await mobile players

"Fallout Shelter," a game where players manage the dwellers of nuclear bomb shelters. Bethesda Softworks

The wasteland has never been more bountiful as Bethesda recently gave away major freebies in celebration of "Fallout Shelter's" 100-million-player milestone.

"Fallout Shelter," a post-apocalyptic management simulator based on the "Fallout" franchise, has finally surpassed 100 million players across the iOS and Android, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Bethesda proudly announced the staggering statistics at which players have sent out in-game "vault dwellers" — approximately one billion. Even more impressive is the number of hours their players have spent in-game — 385 million hours amounting to over 7.6 billion game sessions.

Due to this, Bethesda gave away a five-day special reward beginning Sept. 15. Players or "Overseers" (in-game), received significant daily rewards for every log-in during the five-day special, which can culminate into $10 of in-game loot. This loot, according to Bethesda, contained Lunchboxes, Nuka-Cola Quantum, and other special items that aid in surviving the Wasteland outside the vault.

The Lunchboxes may contain several of the game's items ranging from bottlecaps (the game's currency), electricity, water, food, special dwellers, pets, Stimpaks and more. Players also received a Mr. Handy robot, which can collect items for the player.

"Fallout Shelter" is a game where players manage the denizens of a "vault," essentially a large and self-sufficient bomb shelter, which was erected underground to preserve human life in case a nuclear war takes place. Players will take the role of the aforementioned "Overseer" who manages the vault, ensures the survival of its dwellers, and orders the building of several key infrastructures like generators, and water purifiers.

Players can also send out some of the population out into the nuclear wasteland to search for loot or new discoveries. Unfortunately, dwellers who have been sent outside to the wasteland only have a slim chance of returning, which makes the decision crucial, as a total of 339 million dwellers have died after being sent to explore outside the vault.

"Fallout Shelter" is available for free on iOS, Android, PC, and Xbox One.