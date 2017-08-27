'Fallout 4 VR' DLC release date news: No DLC packs included in VR version; gameplay preview impresses Gamescom participants

The VR gameplay version of Bethesda Softworks' "Fallout 4" will be released this October. Facebook/BethesdaSoftworks

Bethesda Softwork's "Fallout 4" is seen by most gamers as one of the best action role-playing video game (ARPG) to date which made fans clamoring for its virtual reality (VR) platform version. Catering to the demand, the game studio is now preparing to launch "Fallout 4 VR" in the coming months.

The latest developments revealed, however, that fans of the original game may not get the same additional downloadable contents (DLC) of "Fallout 4" in the VR version.

As reported by Upload VR, a Bethesda representative who attended Gamescom 2017 revealed that "Fallout 4 VR" will not have the same DLC found in the original game. The VR version is expected to include only the main contents of "Fallout 4," which is already massive by itself. Bethesda's focus in launching "Fallout 4 VR" is to bring the core gameplay to VR, and the company does not think that including the DLC packs in the VR game is necessary.

Still, Bethesda is not closing its doors in adding the downloadable add-ons to "Fallout 4 VR" eventually. To recall, the original "Fallout 4" game has a total of six DLC packs released over the past year. The first few downloadable contents for "Fallout 4," "Automatron" and "Far Harbor," further expanded the huge game by adding new maps and missions based on the game's storyline. Other DLC packs did not add more maps or items, but they included more features in the game's workshop game.

Meanwhile, the latest presentation of Bethesda at Gamescom 2017 has impressed the participants, especially when their team opened the hands-on trial of "Fallout 4 VR" during the event. The last hands-on preview of the VR game happened at the Electron Entertainment Expo (E3) last June, although the gameplay preview at Gamescom is longer and features all the thrilling parts of having the game in VR, VRFocus stated.

One of the remarkable part of the hands-on preview of "Fallout 4 VR" is the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S.) mode. Specifically, the Gamescom participants played the game with the time slowed down, although they could actually move outside the VR platform. The V.A.T.S. experience is challenging for the participants, but it is expected to get even better as players spend more time in the game and become more used to it.