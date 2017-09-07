'Fallout 4' Nintendo Switch release news: New version could be coming soon

Preview of the first Creation Club items in "Fallout 4." Twitter/Fallout

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" may not be the only high-profile Bethesda title coming to the Nintendo Switch, as a leaked retail listing hints that "Fallout 4" may be also featured on the hybrid console. Apparently, the entry was taken down after hours of being posted online — resulting in speculations that it could either be a leak or an honest mistake.

The rumors about the "Fallout 4" Nintendo Switch version started at El Corte Inglés, a Spanish retail website, where the game was listed under the popular gaming console. The listing displayed a price of €34.90 (about $41) and a Sept. 26 release date before the entry was removed. When it comes to retail listing takedown, it can go either way: some are taken down because they were posted too early, while others are removed because they were incorrect.

The appearance of the listing for the Nintendo Switch on the foreign website understandably drew a lot of criticisms, especially as there have been no hints that the game will be coming to the hybrid console. There is a possibility that "Fallout 4" may not be featured in the new port since it is a much newer game than "Skyrim," hence, it might not run on the Switch.

Enthusiasts know that Nintendo's console packs some power, but it also has limitations as well. Additionally, the biggest thing working against the recent rumor is that the listing says the role-playing video game will release alongside the other versions of the Game of the Year Edition this month.

Bethesda is launching the newest edition of the post-apocalyptic open-world RPG this month for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. However, if rumors are true, then Nintendo Switch players will also be able to get their hands on "Fallout 4."

It is worth noting that last month, game retailers have leaked "Telltale Games Batman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" for the Nintendo Switch. While there was no official announcement for a long time, the developer recently came out and delivered the confirmation.