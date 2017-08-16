'Fallout 4' news: Game of the Year version will launch on September, includes all DLCs

The "Fallout 4" Game of the Year edition includes all the downloadable content. Twitter/Fallout

Great news for "Fallout 4" fans as Bethesda Softworks is launching the Game of the Year version very soon. Apart from a September release schedule, it will also include all the downloadable content (DLC).

Bethesda Softworks, the game's developer, announced last week that "Fallout 4" Game of the Year edition will be coming out on Sept. 26. Fans and fellow gamers might think that this edition might be a little late, seeing as "Fallout 4" was first released in November of 2015. Nevertheless, the Game of the Year edition is coming out, with a few more reasons to keep fans excited to get their hands on it.

"Fallout 4" Game of the Year will include all six of its DLCs. "Automatron," which was released back in March of 2016, "Wasteland Workshop," which was launched in April of 2016, and "Far Harbor" in May, "Contraptions Workshop" in June, "Vault-Tec Workshop" in July and "Nuka-World" in August of the same year.

As expected of this version, "Fallout 4" Game of the Year edition will also include all the patches made over the course of its launch. One such known patch was the high-resolution texture pack for PC players back in February.

Along with the news of this special edition of the game, Bethesda also announced that there will be a special Pip-Boy edition of the game which will be released on the same day. It will also have all the features from the Game of the Year edition, but with a lot more perks.

The Pip-Boy edition will also include a replica and stand, a physical Pip-Boy pocket guide as well as a physical Pip-Boy Vault-Tec perk poster. The Pip-Boy replica is a wearable device that is very much like its in-game counterpart, and is made to cater to a lot of smartphone devices. The replica makes a great add-on to the official app which allows players to manage their inventory in-game along with a lot of other perks.