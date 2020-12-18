Faith groups and charities call for more support for homeless

Faith groups and charities united in a day of action this week to call on the Government to give more support to the homeless.

They said it should be a "moral and public health priority" for the Government to extend support for homeless people and those with no recourse to public funds during the pandemic.

The call came from Caritas Anchor House, One Roof Leicester, Citizens UK and the Salvation Army-run Project Malachi Redbridge, which are warning that thousands of people risk of going back on the streets or being deported in the New Year as temporary measures during the pandemic come to an end.

They are asking the Government to extend the Everyone In funding scheme that supported local authorities in housing the homeless during the pandemic.

Although the scheme housed 15,000 homeless people during Covid-19, some 2,500 people were not eligible for statutory homelessness assistance.

The charities are asking that those who are ineligible for statutory support be included by the Government in future homelessness provision during the pandemic.

Rev Ian Rutherford, minister of the Methodist Central Hall, Manchester said: "Over the last year and throughout the pandemic, as we've heard stories emerging from the ground, whether it's to do with housing, education, food or health – one source of injustice and sorrow has been mentioned time and time again: no recourse to public funds.

"We believe that everyone deserves to have a home and especially now during the pandemic we need to make sure that people who are the most vulnerable get the support they need."

As part of the day of action, faith leaders delivered a Christmas card and candle to Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

The card was designed by artist Nana Adusei, who is a resident of Malachi Place, in Ilford, and one of the many people who are not eligible for statutory support.

Amanda Dubarry, Chief Executive, Caritas Anchor House said: "We cannot end rough sleeping without having a solution which enables people with no recourse to public funds to access housing.

"It's vital that rough sleepers do not return to the streets during a global pandemic. Access to housing should be a basic human right and if we want to live in civilised and a humane society this must become our shared vision."