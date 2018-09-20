Faith leaders urge international action for internally displaced persons

Dozens of faith leaders have urged heads of state not to turn their backs on the world's 40.5 million internally displaced people.

Their call comes ahead of the creation of the new Global Compact on Refugees, an international instrument that will be signed at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this month.

Reuters The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York.

The Compact applies only to people who have been forced to flee across borders. However, according to Christian Aid, the majority of those displaced within their own countries are 'often woefully ignored and abandoned by their countries' leaders'.

Driven from their homes by violence or natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, they lack the support international law provides for cross-border refugees.

More than 50 leaders from different faiths have signed an open letter challenging UN member governments about the exclusion of the 40.5 million people from the Global Compact. The letter argues that if the world is to realise the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, internally displaced people are neither forgotten nor ignored. Christian Aid's chief executive Amanda Mukwashisaid: 'If not at the United Nations, then where will the voice of internally displaced women, men and children be heard? Where can their issues be dealt with? Who will bring together global efforts and resources so that they are not left behind?'

World Jewish Relief's chief executive Paul Anticoni said: 'World Jewish Relief recognises that there are now unimaginable numbers of people fleeing conflict and persecution, and becoming displaced within their own countries. These people are often hidden, denied access to support and protection, and extremely vulnerable. We join our fellow faith-based agencies in calling for greater support and assistance to prevent, mitigate and respond to this scourge on humanity.'

The letter is being published ahead of the UN Advisory Council on Faith's inaugural meeting tomorrow in New York. Among other signatories are bishops and archbishops of the Church of England and Church in Wales, Baptist, Methodist and ecumenical leaders, and representatives of the All Africa Conference of Churches.