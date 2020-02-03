Faith leaders stand together after Streatham attack

Faith leaders have spoken of the need to stand together after another terrorist incident in London on Sunday.

Police have named Sudesh Amman, 20, as the man behind the knife attack in Streatham, in which three people were injured, although none critically. Amman was shot dead by police.

It has since emerged that he was released from prison in January after serving half of a three years and four months sentence for terror offences.

Jatinder Singh Birdi and Bishop Jonathan Clark, co-chairs of the Inter Faith Network, said their thoughts and prayers were with everyone affected by the attack.

"We must stand together to oppose terrorism and the ideologies that promote it," they said.

The Bishop of Southwark, the Rt Rev Christopher Chessun, asked Christians to "pray for peace and an end to violence in our neighbourhoods".

"As we hear the news of the suspected terrorist incident in Streatham, not far from where I live, I encourage everyone to pray for all those people affected by the incident and for the area," he said.

"I am glad that the Rector of St Leonard, Streatham was able to support the emergency services as they worked to care for those who had been injured and to bring calm to the area."

St Leonard's Church opened its doors yesterday for members of the public to come in and "find peace and solidarity" after the attack.

"Let's hold our community in God's love," the church said on Twitter.

The Dean of Southwark has written a prayer to be used for the people of Streatham:

Violence shall no more be heard in your land, devastation or destruction within your borders.

Isaiah 60.18

God of consolation, God of peace,

hold those caught up in the events in Streatham,

heal those who have been injured,

calm those who have been disturbed,

reassure those who are frightened

and bring peace to our streets.

In Jesus name.

Amen.