'Faith keeps us free, prayer makes us strong,' says Trump at National Prayer Breakfast

Donald Trump has told hundreds of religious leaders that his administration will protect them and their liberty.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the US President boasted that his administration had done more for religion and the unborn than any other as he urged them to re-elect him this November.

"We are upholding the sanctity of life — sanctity of life," he said.

"And we are doing that like nobody has ever done it before from this position. You better get out and vote on November 3rd because you have a lot of people out there that aren't liking what we're doing."

He added: "And we're pursuing medical breakthroughs to save premature babies because every child is a sacred gift from God."

Trump reiterated his commitment to protecting faith communities and defending religious liberty, "including the constitutional right to pray in public schools," a promise he made earlier this week in his State of the Union address.

Noting the launch of the new International Religious Freedom Alliance by Mike Pompeo, he said that his administration would continue working to protect people worldwide who are being persecuted for their faith.

"Religion in this country and religion all over the world — certain religions in particular — are under siege. We won't let that happen," he said.

"We are going to protect our religions. We are going to protect Christianity. We are going to protect our great ministers and pastors and rabbis and all of the people that we so cherish and that we so respect."

Elsewhere, he said that it was faith that would ensure liberty for Americans.

"All of us here today reaffirm these timeless truths: Faith keeps us free. Prayer makes us strong. And God alone is the author of life and the giver of grace," he said.