'Fairy Tail' Chapter 545 release date and spoilers: Final chapter on July 26, to reveal happy endings and new beginnings
Chapter 544 of the popular Japanese manga "Fairy Tail" has just been released and fans are now anxiously waiting for Chapter 545 to become available. The final chapter of the manga is expected to reveal happy endings and new beginnings for some characters.
For readers who have been reading "Fairy Tail" since its first chapter, Chapter 545 will come as a bittersweet ending to a wonderful story. The fate of the "Fairy Tail" characters will be known on July 26 in the chapter titled "Irreplaceable." The final installment will be a double issue that is 48 pages long.
There is not much to get from the title; however, according to spoilers reported by MobiPicker, Lucy will see what the others have been up to. She becomes an award-winning writer after having written a book about her adventures with the Fairy Tail Guild. Lucy also shares some details regarding the relationships that came about during that time following the battle of Acnologia.
Lucy reveals that she is rooting for Evergreen and Elfman, while Gray and Juvia are confused about their relationship. Laxus on the other hand, has been linked to Miran, Cana, and Lisanna, making him the ladies' man. Meanwhile, Anna Heartfilia stays and becomes a teacher at a small village; Wendy, Shelly, and the Lamia Scale Guild becomes close allies; and Ezra is having second thoughts about her relationship with Jellal.
Fans might wonder what could have happened to Makarov. Well, he is very much alive and kicking, but he is wheelchair-bound. Natsu and his team will ride into the proverbial sunset, as they begin their 100-year mission. As for Mavis and Zeref, fans can look forward to what will happen to them in the final chapter.
Written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima, "Fairy Tail" is an action-adventure, fantasy manga series. It has been published on the Weekly Shonen magazine since 2006.
