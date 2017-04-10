Entertainment
'Fairy Tail' chapter 530 spoilers: Anna Heartfilia to explain how Acnologia can be defeated in Ravines of Time

Vincent Alocada

"Fairy Tail" chapter 530 will have Anna Heartfilia explaining the Ravines of Time.Kodansha Comics

After it was suspected that Anna Heartfilia is going to interfere in the battle against Acnologia in the upcoming chapters of "Fairy Tail," she finally made her appearance in the previous chapter and explained to the Fairy Guild members the concept of time travel. In the upcoming chapter 530 of the manga series, though, Lucy's great ancestor will make more revelations that will offer them confusion and hope in their quest to finally defeat Acnologia: the Ravines of Time.

After explaining the previously unknown concept of time travel in "Fairy Tail" chapter 529, spoiler reports claim that the upcoming chapter 530 of the manga series will have Anna Heartfilia making another revelation that will baffle those listening to her. Allegedly, she will reveal that there is a certain kind of magic that is abnormal and is neither good nor bad and is called the Ravines of Time, where nothingness exists.

Reportedly, Anna Heartfilia will also reveal that the Ravines of Time is only as big as an orange and anybody or anything that comes in contact with it will be sucked in there and will stay there forever. Apparently, it is the plan of those aboard the Pegasus to have Acnologia continue chasing them and eventually hide behind the Ravines of Time and let Acnologia touch it and end up getting sucked and stay there for eternity.

Apart from the reveal on Ravines of Time, reports also claim that the upcoming chapter 530 of "Fairy Tail" will feature Zeref and Natsu's continuing battle. Reportedly, Zeref will express his desire to go back to the past by using a powerful magic called Neo Eclipse so that he can reset time and start over again as a mere mortal.

However, apart from Mavis' power, he also needs to have the Ravines of Time in order to activate Neo Eclipse.

"Fairy Tail" chapter 530 is expected to arrive tomorrow, April 11.

