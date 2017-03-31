'Fairy Tail' chapter 529 spoilers: Next chapter to focus on battle against Acnologia

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Chapter 529 of Hiro Mashima's hit manga series "Fiary Tail" has not been revealed. Anxious fans know little about the upcoming storyline, but many are convinced that the forthcoming installment will stray away from Natsu and Zeref's battle.

According to reports, chapter 529 of "Fairy Tail" will focus on Acnologia's battle instead of Natsu's. Acnologia, who is a powerful Dragon Slayer, can take the form of the beast itself; thus, he is best known for being The Black Dragon. Aside from his ability to transform, the character is able to draw in power from his enemies, as previously revealed.

Rumor has it Acnologia will transform into a Dragon in chapter 529, further increasing the gap in power between him and his opponents. In desperation, Wendy will put her life on the line to slay the beast, who — in his dragon form — is invulnerable to all forms of magic.

Wendy will put her life on the line to defeat Acnologia and save her friends. However, the downfall of this powerful dragon slayer will not be her doing. Many believe that the woman who appeared in the previous chapter will bring Acnologia his demise.

The identity of the woman who will lead Acnologia to his downfall has not been revealed. Fans suspect that the heroine could either be Anna, Lucy Heartfilia, or Irene.

For the uninitiated, "Fairy Tail" follows the story of Natsu Dragneel, a mage in search of the dragon Igneel, and Lucy Heartfilia, a celestial wizard, who joins him in his journey. "Fairy Tail" has been adapted into an anime of the same title by A-1 Pictures and Satelight. It aired from 2009 to 2013, and was later on revived in 2014, ending in 2016.

"Fairy Tail" chapter 529 has yet to be released. It is best for otaku or anime enthusiasts to take the latest reports with a grain of salt.

The upcoming chapter is expected to arrive soon.