'Fairy Tail' chapter 529 rumors: Acnologia to be lured to his place of possible defeat

After Acnologia returned to the pages of "Fairy Tail" chapter 528, it is now suspected that the manga series' next chapter, chapter 529, will feature the Black dragon being lured to a place where he can be defeated.

To recall, "Fairy Tail" chapter 528 featured Acnologia, in his human form, mocking the dead body of Irene. While Erza does not have any sort of emotional attachment to her mother, she still reprimanded Acnologia for insulting Irene, who is already lifeless. Upon sensing that Erza has a similar scent to Irene, Acnologia realized that he is in the presence of a dragon and a dragon slayer, prompting him to attack Erza and Wendy.

Luckily for Erza and Wendy, Jellal arrived to their rescue as he protected them with a defensive magical barrier. After a few attacks from Jellal that only ended in smoke, though, Acnologia finally transformed into his gigantic and terrifying dragon form that makes him further invincible as he is now immune to almost any magic used against him.

Fortunately for Erza, Wendy, and Jellal, Christina's Pegasus guild ship piloted by Ichiyo entered the scene without Acnologia noticing it. As Acnologia was rammed by the flying vehicle, Erza, Wendy, and Jellal hopped into the Pegasus. While the dreaded dragon still followed the Pegasus, spoiler reports claim that all is but a part of the plan of Ichiyo to defeat Acnologia. Allegedly, it is likely for Ichiyo to lure Acnologia outside Magnolia and bring him to a place where he can be defeated. As to where this place is, fans can only speculate for now.

Meanwhile, apart from Acnologia being lured to the place of his possible defeat, it is also suspected that "Fairy Tail" chapter 529 will finally reveal the identity of the woman it teased at the end of "Fairy Tail" chapter 528. However, many fans suspect that the woman may be no other than Anna Heartfilia, which, if turns out to be true, will increase the chances of the mages in defeating Acnologia.

"Fairy Tail" chapter 529 is slated to hit the store shelves today, April 4.