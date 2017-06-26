Fairtrade hit by changes in supermarket deal

x

Sainsbury's is preparing to ditch Fairtrade tea in favour of its own food certification brand.

The supermarket will follow Cadbury, Tesco and other food giants in leaving the gold-standard ethical trading label and replacing it with lower requirement options.

Sainsbury's own-brand Gold, Red and other best-selling tea brands will no longer be Fairtrade certified and instead will be called 'fairly-traded'.

Other brands will keep using the Fairtrade certification but Sainsbury's own tea will be described as 'fairly-traded'.

Charity bosses have warned the new standards are 'unclear' and could lead to less choice for farmers on how to spend the money raised in their own communities.

But a Sainsbury's spokesman said the move was so the company could help farmers adapt to climate change – a possibility not offered by Fairtrade.

'The Fairtrade model is 20 years old and we need to move with the times. Climate change is a perfect example of this as some tea-growing regions are now facing unprecedented effects,' he said.

'A tea farmer in Malawi could have his entire crop wiped out by climate change, which is bad for him and bad for UK consumers. Our new scheme will offer advice on how to mitigate such risks.'

On top of Sainsbury's decision, it was revealed last week that Tesco will switch its own-brand coffee as well as its tea from the Fairtrade label to Rainforest Alliance.

Until now Sainsbury's has been key to the Fairtrade brand and the announcement has spread fears it could be the beginning to the end for the ethical trading phenomenon that began in the 1980s.

'This move by Sainsbury's represents a tip in the balance back to the powerful retailers,' said Sophi Tranchell, managing director of Divine Chocolate, a successful ethical trading company part-owned by tens of thousands of cocoa farmers in Ghana, according to the Guardian.