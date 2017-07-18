Facebook to unveil $200 standalone VR device by 2018
Facebook's Oculus VR is looking to unveil a standalone virtual reality (VR) headset by 2018. The new product would cost $200 and would be designed to work without being tethered to a computer or a phone. This is part of the company's effort to turn VR technology into a mass-market sensation.
The new product will sit on a completely new category, allowing consumers to enjoy it alongside existing VR technologies. Currently, VR hardware are either cheap devices that turn smartphones in to VR players, like the Gear VR that was developed jointly by Oculus and Samsung, or high-end rigs that hook up to a powerful computer and are designed for gaming, like the Oculus Rift.
During Oculus's developer conference last year, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg hinted on finding a "sweet spot" for a device that sits somewhere between the Gear VR and Rift. "This is the kind of thing that we believe will exist," he said during his keynote speech.
"We don't have a product to unveil at this time," said Oculus spokesman Alan Cooper in a written statement to Bloomberg. "However we can confirm we're making several significant technology investments in the standalone VR category."
The development of a standalone VR device will allow Facebook to popularize VR for mass consumption without phasing out the current hardware that early adopters have invested in. According to Ars Technica, the company does not see the new standalone headset as a replacement for the existing Rift or the Gear VR. They are hoping that the current owners of those devices will be able to enjoy them for years to come.
Many technology companies are also anticipating an increase in the demand for VR-based products and are gearing up for the future. Aside from Samsung's Gear VR, Sony has also debuted its PlayStation VR that capitalizing on the company's gaming ecosystem. HTC and Lenovo have both partnered with Google's Daydream operating system to develop their own standalone VR headset.
-
How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
You may not feel special or important, but as a Christian it is very possible that God may already have a plan that requires your assistance. It might be something big, or it might be something small; but whatever it is, if it is God's plan, it will be important, because you are important to God.
-
Why you should never trust in yourself but always trust in God
Confidence is a good thing, so long as we get our confidence from the right source that is God Himself.
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- It it 'extremism' to believe in climate change? 4 in 10 people says it is
- Pastor and doting father of five killed as plane crashes shortly after take-off
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- Israeli Christian charged with killing daughter over relationship with Muslim
- Prince William and Kate make sombre visit to Nazi death camp in Poland
- Trump's relationship with Putin 'will help save human lives,' says leading Russian Orthodox bishop
- Muslims in Quebec denied cemetery despite Mosque shooting victims being sent abroad for burial
- Muslims worshipping in Jerusalem streets after call for boycott of Temple Mount over metal detectors
- Netanyahu tells Christian evangelicals they are Israel's best friends in the world
- Viral clip shows priest's stunning dance moves in flash mob
- Facebook rejects call for a 'crucifix' emoji from Christian protesting LGBTQ Pride flag
- Why Mark Zuckerberg will never be my pastor
- The future of faith: 5 tech upgrades your church needs today
- Facebook is the new church, says Mark Zuckerberg
- 'The cross is an offence': Franklin Graham blasts judge's decision to remove 34-foot cross from Florida park