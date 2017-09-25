Facebook Messenger app causes problems for iPhone users

The Facebook Messenger app is not working for many iPhone users after recent software updates. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Following the big iOS 11 update that Apple released, many users have reported issues with the Facebook Messenger app instantly crashing after being opened.

The problem has been reported by many users around the world. It is not yet clear what exactly is causing the issue, and neither of the technology giants have issued an official statement about it.

There are also reports of crashing from people who have not updated to iOS 11, which means the problem may be with the latest update of the Messenger app, which was rolled out the same week as the iOS 11.

Facebook frequently rolls out updates to the main Facebook app and the Messenger app. The updates are usually seamless and issue-free, but it looks like the company has ran into some trouble with this recent update.

Some users have reported that deleting the app and reinstalling it was able to fix the problem. However, that has not been the case for everyone. Others reported that the problem was fixed for a few days, but still returned.

One mobile developer tried delving into the log file that was generated when the messenger app crashed. The developer found an odd reference to a system framework called "CryptoTokenKit."

The term pertains to the software framework that Apple uses to access smart cards. It is not yet clear if this is the culprit for the mobile app's issues.

Another messaging app also suffered problems after the iOS 11 update. Discord, a popular communications app, has had a number of issues after the update including inability to open photos and crashing when users try to switch tabs. The speaker option for voice chat has also disappeared after the update.

Discord went to Twitter to acknowledge that they are trying to fix the problem, but said they do not yet have a timeline for a fix.