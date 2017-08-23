'F1 2017' release date, gameplay news: Racing title touted as the best version of the series

A screenshot from the racing simulator video game "F1 2017." Facebook/formula1game

Codemasters, the developer behind the "F1" racing video games, has outdone themselves with the most recent iteration. With game critics and reviewers alike having early access to "F1 2017," the reception has been mostly positive.

Trusted Reviews stated that the game's developers have been able to consistently improve throughout the years in creating the "F1" series. However, "F1 2017" has received the most significant enhancements as well as improvements compared to previous titles which were only able to achieve increments of this.

The game starts out by letting players choose between a plethora of different racers, who can be fully customized from their racing garbs to other cosmetic touches. This feature does not intend to give players varying driver statistics to choose from, but the goal is to give players the freedom to create drivers according to their personal preferences. This option may contribute to players' in-game immersion.

"F1 2017" introduces new modes and some features that separate the title from the rest, such as hypothetical racing events that provide players more options apart from the classic Career Mode. However, the improvements that Career Mode has received is still the best feature of the game, providing players with a sense of role-playing a real-life Formula One racer.

Another welcome addition is the ability for players to upgrade their car's engines. Unlockables become available to players once they gain enough money from races — which will allow them to purchase the necessary parts for their racing machines. With a wide array of options for the engine upgrades, players are free to choose any to tailor fit their virtual driving style.

"F1 2017" will have a substantial roster of vehicles to choose from, ranging from classic engines to modern models of F1 racing cars. Additionally, the game has also implemented a new weather system, where the developers focused on making the weather patterns unpredictable to create an accurate representation of the F1 driving experience. This is another new feature that the game offers, which was not present in previous installments of the franchise.

"F1 2017" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on Friday, Aug. 25.