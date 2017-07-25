'F1 2017' release date, gameplay news: Game up for August launch, to reintroduce classic F1 cars

Fans may have to wait a little more until the "F1 2017" game launches, but the game's developers have a way of keeping avid players excited. Apart from the launch date being in August, there is also the reintroduction of some classic Formula 1 cars.

The ninth installment of the much-loved Formula 1 game series by Codemasters will return this year with "F1 2017" and it is scheduled to launch in Aug. 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. However, apart from launching in just a few weeks, fans have another reason to get excited for "F1 2017."

"F1 2017" will serve as the reintroduction of the classic Formula 1 cars since its 2013 version. Twelve of the classic Formula 1 cars, including the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, will be included in the game. That is just one of the 4 McLarens that will be included in "F1 2017." However, the 1988 McLaren MP4/4 can be accessed by those who pre-order the game so far, but the 11 other classic cars will be available in all editions when it launches. Should players wait until the launching date, the McLaren MP4/4 can be purchased later on.

Game master Paul Jeal stated that the classics were received very well by avid players when they were included in "F1 2013" and they will make their return in "F1 2017."

While there were many classic cars in the history of Formula 1, Jeal added that it was difficult to pick the 12 cars that will make their way into the game just because of how iconic they all are. On the bright side, they were satisfied with the 12 cars that they picked. A few weeks ago, Codemasters revealed the ninth classic car that will be included in "F1 2017" — Fernando Alonso's 2006 Renault.

Advertisement

Codemasters Creative Director Lee Mather shared that the "F1 2017" game integrates the classic car experience into the main career mode of the game. Players can be invited to race with the classic cars in modern day events. There will also be four alternative circuit layouts along with many other kinds of gameplay.