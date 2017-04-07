Ex-radical Muslim explains the 8 different types of jihad

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ISIS fighter Amar Hussein looks out from his prison cell in Sulaimaniya, Iraq on Feb. 15, 2017. Reuters

A former Radical Muslim turned international Christian evangelist has detailed different categories of jihad that she says is being carried out today to advance the Islamic agenda worldwide.

Isik Abla, who was raised and abused in a Muslim home in Turkey but now professes the name of Christ in over 150 countries around the world through her television ministry, spoke with The Christian Post last week to warn about the deception being used by radical Muslims to gain influence across the globe.

Although most people think of war and Islamic-related terrorism when they think of the term "jihad," Abla explained that there are actually eight different types of jihad.

Even though Abla admits that she was involved in one of the forms of jihad before she left Islam, she credited her friend Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the United Kingdom House of Lords, with having taught her about the eight types of jihad.

"She has an amazing understanding about jihad," Abla said. "I knew these types of jihad before but I never categorized them. I just believed as Muslims, that we had to use every way to Islamize the world. When I got to meet her and become good friends with her, she was describing them just the way I was taught. I was part of it without knowing it. It makes perfect sense after hearing her."

1. Population jihad

According to Abla, "population jihad," also referred to as "cultural jihad," is the concept of populating the world with more Muslims than Christians, Jews or people of other religions or no religions.

Abla said that this not only refers to the migration of Muslims and their invasion of foreign cultures, but it also is a call for Muslims already embedded in Western countries to have more children than non-Muslims.

Abla explained that some mosque leaders even tell their congregations to have as many children as they can because "Muslims must populate the world."

"We are not only talking about refugees going to Western world from Islamic world with their families, but if you are also living in those countries, you need to make more children," Abla said. "It is taught in the mosques. Imams tell congregations to make children — 'Let's inherit the world through population.' I heard it before but I never thought of it as 'population jihad.'"

Abla said that this is a "very popular teaching in Islam and it is very powerful."

"Muslims believe that when the end times come, at the end of the world, everyone is going to be a Muslim," she explained. "This is very sneaky because they sneak into the societies, cultures and countries before you know it. This is more powerful than the violent side of Islam."

2. Media jihad

One of the most influential forms of jihad is "media jihad," which Abla said allows Muslims to influence the way Westerners think or feel about Islam and particular political candidates.

Abla asserted that Muslims spend billions of dollars building partnerships with major television networks and other major media outlets.

"In the United States many media channels' partnerships are bought by Muslims. There are so many Muslims behind the scenes in power because they invest money. They invest billions into the Western world's media. It is so crazy, mind blowing how much they invest into Facebook, Twitter, TV channels," she said. "Even in the political elections, [it's crazy] how much Muslims were investing into the campaigns to manipulate and change the atmosphere."

"You can take anything and make any person a monster or hero in the eyes of people through media," Abla told CP. "It is easy manipulate and brainwash people through media. It is the easiest way and most powerful channel as a weapon. We saw it in the previous elections. We see it in the world. They can get you to believe anything about any candidate that they want you to believe."

She also said that one of the biggest media jihad initiatives is to promote the idea that "Islam is the religion of peace."

"Whoever says this is part of media jihad," she contended.

Another way in which Islam is trying to gain influence in the cultures of the Western world, Abla said, is by devout Muslims paying tuition for other Muslims to attend prestigious Western universities like Harvard, Yale, Oxford or Cambridge.

3. Education jihad

"These are going to be the people of the future to be in high positions," she explained.

Abla admitted that she participated in "education jihad" when she was married to her first husband because his family was so involved with it.

"They pay their Harvard education, they pay Princeton, they pay Yale," Abla explained in an interview with CP in February. "So we were shoveling money to this kind of educational Jihad so those people could be in high places in power to dictate what needs to happen in the Western world [and] to Islamize the Western world. This is an ideology type of Islam and I was part of that."

"We were so ambitious ... to send these kids to those colleges," Abla further stated last week. "It was like almost tithing or giving an offering or sending a missionary. You are sending a missionary and you giving all your income to one kid to go to Harvard."

Educational jihad is not only meant to help Muslims reach high standing in society but it also to help infiltrate the institutions.

"Education jihad has two parts. One is very powerful countries like Saudi Arabia, they invest into these colleges. They give millions of dollars a year. ... So they have a lot of saying into these colleges' curriculums," Abla claimed. "The other way is by sending these Muslim youths into these colleges. What happens is when they graduate, they don't have green cards but they have the highest chance of being hired by a company to get a green card."

4. Economic jihad

Abla also discussed "economical jihad," which can also referred to as "financial jihad." Much like "media jihad," Abla explained that wealthy and influential radical Muslims are investing in various businesses, banks, stocks and properties in the Western world.

"Right now, there are enormous amount of Muslims investors in the U.K. and America," she said. "They partner with the banks. They are populating and ruling over the economy."

Abla contended that the goal behind this kind of investing is to obtain power within the culture.

"Anywhere that you invest money, you have cultural power. Anywhere you are a shareholder, you have cultural power. You have a voice when you invest your money. That voice is the voice of Islam," she argued. "When you invest your money in any field, you are basically buying people, you are basically buying companies. They are going to sooner or later going to mold into your ideology."