Ex-porn star turned celibate after finding Christ; now she's inspiring other women to choose 'God's way'

Brittni De La Mora (Photo: Brittni De La Mora)

Jenna Presley was once named one of Maxim Magazine's top 12 female porn stars. At the height of her fame in the adult entertainment industry she was raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars and performing in dozens of porn movies.

When Presley - real name Brittni De La Mora - first started going to Cornerstone Church, San Diego, she had around 375 adult scenes under her belt. Even though she was successful and making lots of money, she was done with the adult entertainment industry.

In a recent blog post, she describes how she walked into the church 'so broken' and depressed, but ready to embrace God and His life for her.

'I was so far down in life I had nowhere to look but up. I knew that my way in life was not working,' she said.

She chose Jesus over all the money she could make in the adult entertainment industry and never looked back, throwing herself into studying the Bible and learning about Jesus. As she did so, she started to learn how different her life could be if she lived God's way.

Part of that different way was abstaining from any sexual activity. Although abstinence wasn't an easy change, she wanted to live God's way. Now Presley's so transformed she doesn't just want this new life for herself, she's encouraging other women to remain pure until marriage too.

'I thought, 'If an ex-porn star could wait to have sex until marriage, then anyone can do it,'' she said.

'Although I love a good restoration story I did not want that story. I wanted to be able to say, 'Sexual purity is not easy, but it is possible, and if I can do it, so can you.''

Now she's happily married to a pastor and she firmly believes that their decision to abstain from sex before tying the knot has been a big factor in how blessed their marrage has been.

'I was celibate for 3 years and my husband for 7 years,' she said. 'Honoring God has been important to us since the day we met Him. I am so grateful that my husband and I chose to honor God over our desires and temptations.

'We did it the right way because we did it God's way. Because of this I can truly say that I have been blessed with a great marriage. God continues to favor us and bless us with mind blowing opportunities.'

She is encouraging single women to work on purity of the heart every day by reading the Bible and praying.

'To my friends whom are dating or want to date, purity is not easy, but honoring God is always worth it,' she advised. 'If you've been intimate with your partner, I would encourage you to give purity a chance. God will honor and bless you immensely for honoring Him.'

Hear more of her amazing testimony below: