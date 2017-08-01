Evangelical leader welcomes firing of foul-mouthed White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci

x

Evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats has welcomed the firing of Anthony Scaramucci. Flickr

The influential evangelical leader who called on Donald Trump to fire his recently appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has welcomed Scaramucci's removal as 'the best decision'.

Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Iowa-based organisation Family Leader, immediately applauded Trump for ousting Scaramucci following a report in The New Yorker detailing a foul-mouthed rant from the communications chief about his colleagues.

'Congratulations to @POTUS and new COS [Chief-of-Staff] General Kelly, for making best decision to fire @Scaramucci #culturematters,' Vander Plaats tweeted after reports of Scaramucci's firing.

Scaramucci was sacked today even before his official start date of August 15 after his X-rated rant against the former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump adviser Stephen Bannon. Trump found the comments to the New Yorker last Thursday 'inappropriate for a person in that position', said the White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Previously, Vander Plaats had tweeted: 'General Kelly needs to show he's in charge. First move should be to fire @Scaramucci No place for his behavior...anywhere...especially WH [White House].'

Vander Plaats also wrote publicly to Trump: 'I suggest you lead by first washing out Mr. Scaramucci's mouth with a bar of soap. After a thorough rinsing, strip his credentials and escort him personally off the White House grounds.'

The evangelical leader also wrote: 'Freshly appointed Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recently stated that a fish stinks from the head down. I agree. This is why President Trump must take quick and decisive action to preserve the legacy of our great republic. The issues of health care, border security, infrastructure, and the economy are no longer the most pressing issues. It is now honor, integrity, trust, and the restoration of decency.

'Yes, the world is watching. And, more importantly, our children are watching.

'Mr. President, it is time to look in the mirror, accept responsibility, apologize to the American people, and declare an end to this behavior immediately. While what I'm urging may not be the "Trump" brand, it is the brand of a leader. We need a leader. You must lead!'