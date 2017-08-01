Society
Evangelical leader welcomes firing of foul-mouthed White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci
Faith, works and a way out of the guilt trap
Israeli police raid Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, arrest 33 over Temple Mount clashes
Nearly 100 evangelical leaders visited Trump's White House for briefings last week
Under Trump, number of churches offering sanctuary for illegal immigrants doubles – but few take ...
Christianity could become 'a focus' of UK Government's ill-defined counter-extremism strategy, ...
How is the Hebrew Bible different from the Christian Old Testament?
Ethiopian Christian brutally attacked with machetes by Muslim gang because he was evangelising
Baghdad churches close as Iraq's Christians continue to leave
Defiant Venezuela president mocks Trump after US sanctions

Evangelical leader welcomes firing of foul-mouthed White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci

James Macintyre

Evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats has welcomed the firing of Anthony Scaramucci.Flickr

The influential evangelical leader who called on Donald Trump to fire his recently appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has welcomed Scaramucci's removal as 'the best decision'.

Bob Vander Plaats, the head of the Iowa-based organisation Family Leader, immediately applauded Trump for ousting Scaramucci following a report in The New Yorker detailing a foul-mouthed rant from the communications chief about his colleagues.

'Congratulations to @POTUS and new COS [Chief-of-Staff] General Kelly, for making best decision to fire @Scaramucci #culturematters,' Vander Plaats tweeted after reports of Scaramucci's firing.

Scaramucci was sacked today even before his official start date of August 15 after his X-rated rant against the former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump adviser Stephen Bannon. Trump found the comments to the New Yorker last Thursday 'inappropriate for a person in that position', said the White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Previously, Vander Plaats had tweeted: 'General Kelly needs to show he's in charge. First move should be to fire @Scaramucci No place for his behavior...anywhere...especially WH [White House].'

Advertisement

Vander Plaats also wrote publicly to Trump: 'I suggest you lead by first washing out Mr. Scaramucci's mouth with a bar of soap. After a thorough rinsing, strip his credentials and escort him personally off the White House grounds.'

The evangelical leader also wrote: 'Freshly appointed Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recently stated that a fish stinks from the head down. I agree. This is why President Trump must take quick and decisive action to preserve the legacy of our great republic. The issues of health care, border security, infrastructure, and the economy are no longer the most pressing issues. It is now honor, integrity, trust, and the restoration of decency.

'Yes, the world is watching. And, more importantly, our children are watching.

'Mr. President, it is time to look in the mirror, accept responsibility, apologize to the American people, and declare an end to this behavior immediately. While what I'm urging may not be the "Trump" brand, it is the brand of a leader. We need a leader. You must lead!'

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY