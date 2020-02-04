Evangelical leader likens no-platforming trend in the UK to China's censorship of Uighur criticism

The director of the UK Evangelical Alliance has criticised a growing trend in no-platforming across the UK.

Peter Lynas told The Times that the trend was "worrying" and becoming increasingly similar in pattern to the experience of minorities in countries where religious liberty is not respected.

In particular, he warned that the treatment of Christians in the UK was becoming more like that of China's towards any criticism of its crackdown on the Uighur Muslim minority.

"The rise in no-platforming is a worrying trend," he said.

"The gospel is a free choice and this has formed the basis for all religious freedom in the UK, in contrast to other countries that ban divergent beliefs.

"When footballer Mesut Ozil tweeted his support for the Uighur people, who are oppressed for their faith, the Chinese authorities refused to broadcast Arsenal's matches.

"We are seeing a worrying trend where councils and venue owners here in the UK are following a similar approach."

He added: " We should all be worried because tomorrow's unpalatable views might be your own."

In the past week, all but one venue has cancelled Franklin Graham's planned UK evangelistic events and Edinburgh's Usher Hall backed out of a talk by American preacher Larry Stockstill.

Graham has said that the tour will go ahead as planned and that alternative venues are being looked into.

Venues including the Glasgow Hydro and ACC Liverpool cancelled Graham's events after coming under pressure from LGBT campaigners. The last remaining venue not to have cancelled, the Utilita in Newcastle, has said it is reviewing its decision to host the event.

The Usher Hall said Stockstill's talk was cancelled after it received complaints. He had been due to speak at a conference organised by Destiny Church in June.

The founder of Destiny Church, Andrew Owen, said that the freedom of Christians should be respected too.

He tweeted: "May all the LGBT community have all the freedoms they want, but we want ours also #Christianscount."