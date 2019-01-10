Evangelical Alliance appoints new Wales director

The Evangelical Alliance (EA) has appointed a new director of the EA in Wales.

Siân Rees will also serve on the UK-wide leadership team.

She joins the EA having most recently led a performing arts faculty at a secondary school in North Wales and has worked with churches and Christian organisations across Wales.

'I am passionate about equipping, releasing and championing others to become all that God has created them to be. I'm excited to be taking up this role and believe that the Evangelical Alliance is uniquely placed at this time to envision, unite and mobilise churches and Christians across Wales and the UK in order to extend the kingdom of God.'

EA general director Steve Clifford said: 'Siân is a first language Welsh speaker who lives with a passion to see the church in Wales rise to the challenge of making Jesus known to the diverse communities which make up the nation.

'Siân brings wide experience both inside and outside the Christian community, and we are looking forward to benefiting from all she will bring to the Evangelical Alliance, both in Wales and across the UK.'

Originally from Aberystwyth, she moved to north Wales to study music at Bangor University and taught in local secondary schools. She also spent a sabbatical studying at Hillsong International Leadership College in Sydney, Australia. She has been part of the leadership team at the Welsh-speaking Caersalem Church, Caernarfon, part of New Wine Cymru's worship team, and is a course deliverer for the Caleb Ministries CLDC course.