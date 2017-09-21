Eva Mendes news: Actress explains what being a mom in Hollywood is like

U.S actress Eva Mendes poses for a photocall in the gardens of Hotel Mamounia in Marrakesh, December 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jean Blondin

Actress Eva Mendes opened up about her marriage to Ryan Gosling, and what it is like to be the mom of two daughters. Mendes is known to be somewhat of a recluse and is extremely careful about her personal life, which is why fans of either Mendes or Gosling are interested to know even just a little piece of information about what goes on in their household.

In an exclusive interview with People, Mendes revealed that her Cuban heritage is very influential in the Mendes-Gosling household. This has led to her 3-year-old daughter Esmeralda speaking both in Spanglish, which is an amalgamation of both Spanish and English. This happened after Mendes promoted her new collection of clothes for New York and Co. at a mall in Cerritos, California. Mendes, apparently, teaches a lot of Cuban culture to her kids.

Mendes stated that it is very important to her that her children not only learn both English and Spanish fluently, but for her daughters to pick up on the vibrant and rich culture of Cuba as well. In fact, Mendes' mom lives about 15 minutes away from their residence, and is helping Eva with the children's upbringing. However, it looks like that she does not really need Grandma's help since she loves taking care of her children.

According to Hello Magazine, Mendes revealed that she feels guilty for not attending red carpet events to support her husband, who won numerous awards in the past years. Mendes stated that she would rather stay home and be with Esmeralda and now one-year-old Amanda than be at fancy ceremonies.

Mendes plans to take a trip to Cuba soon, and expressed that she is very fascinated by the varying body types that Latinas possess. She supported this statement by saying that her mom and two sisters have very different body shapes, which adds to the beauty of the Latin culture.