European Court of Human Rights refuses to hear case of pro-life midwives

Staff writer
Ellinor Grimmark and Linda Steen(Photo: ADF International)

Swedish midwives who are opposed to performing abortions on the grounds of their consciences have been told that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will not hear their case.

Ellinor Grimmark and Linda Steen were refused employment in Sweden after they said they were not prepared to assist in abortions. 

They took their case to the ECHR after losing legal challenges in the Swedish courts, but on Thursday the ECHR said their application was inadmissible. 

Robert Clarke, deputy director of ADF International, said he was "very disappointed" by the court's decision. 

"A positive judgment from the court would have been an important step in the protection of the right to freedom of conscience," he said.

"Medical professionals should be able to work without being forced to choose between their deeply held convictions and their careers.

"Although freedom of conscience is protected as a fundamental right in almost every other European country, the decision today marks a missed opportunity to uphold this important protection in Sweden.

"In its short written decision, the court agreed that Sweden had interfered with the rights of these midwives. However, in failing to take up the case, the decision marks a dangerous departure from the court's purpose in protecting fundamental freedoms." 

Grimmark now works as a midwife in Norway, where freedom of conscience is protected. She has previously expressed her frustration over the legal status quo in Sweden. 

"I chose to become a midwife because I wanted to help bring life into this world," she said.

"I cannot understand why the Swedish government refuses to accommodate my conscientious convictions. I am now working in Norway, where my conscience is respected, but no-one can explain why Sweden cannot do the same." 

Paul Coleman, executive director of ADF International, said that nobody should be forced to choose between their conscience and their job. 

"International law clearly provides protections for the right to freedom of conscience. Nobody should be forced to decide between their profession and their conscience," he said.

"Rather than forcing midwives and other medical professionals out of their profession, Sweden should look to safeguard their moral convictions." 

