'Euro Truck Simulator 2' DLC release date: New expansion takes drivers to Italy

A promotional screenshot of one of the vehicles in "Euro Truck Simulator 2." Facebook/eurotrucksimulator2

A new location for the acclaimed driving game "Euro Truck Simulator 2" has been revealed — and players will be taking the wheel in Italy this time around. This expansion is to be released as a downloadable content (DLC) that will soon be available.

Video game developer SCS Software put in a lot of hard work to make the lush and beautiful scenery of Italy come alive. Italy has a lot of variations when it comes to its environments which include towering mountains, picturesque views of the shoreline and the sea, and simplistic but beautiful farmlands.

This will certainly be a different type of challenge for drivers, compared to the original game and the three previous DLCs. The Italy-based DLC will also polish the driving mechanics of the game.

This, of course, allows the players to have a very realistic driving experience, taking it to a whole different country and using these different terrains to increase the experience of would-be truck drivers. The developers even said in a YouTube video that they have been completely taken by the beauty of Italy, and the task of bringing it to life was quite difficult.

The work that had to be put in coupled with attention to every little detail had to be tremendous for the creators to come up with an accurate representation of Italy's terrain and environment. These also include Italy's roads, bridges and tunnels, and weather.

The spectrum of drivable locations will range from cities to rural areas, giving the player a variety of places to experience — just like a real-life truck driver.

Currently, there is no price yet for the upcoming DLC. However, players can expect it to cost around $20 just like the previous DLCs of the game. SCS Software is aiming for a release by the end of the year.