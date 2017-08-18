Essential Phone release date news: Smartphone will finally ship next week

A screenshot of the new Essential Phone in the Ocean Depths color. Essential Products

Andy Rubin's company Essential has finally come up with a timeframe for the release of their new smartphone. The Essential Phone is expected to be available in the coming week for those who have pre-ordered it, as stated in the email sent to customers.

Rubin, the co-creator of Android, announced on Twitter that the company is now operating at full capacity, producing a new batch of Essential Phones. The post was meant to assure customers that Rubin and his team of workers are working hard to deliver the smartphone after missing their target launch date last June.

However, Rubin still did not provide a more specific date on when the product will officially launch.

The email that Essential sent to its customers has surely provided some relief as it stated that the Black Moon variant will be shipped within the coming week. Those who ordered the Pure White version of the phone will have to wait a bit longer, though. It seems that even if production has already started, the company has yet to gain its footing and rhythm to operate at maximum capacity.

According to The Verge, Essential is under a lot of pressure after missing its initial release date. The startup has numerous investors and has already reached $1 billion dollars in value. However, that value will sink faster than it was built if Essential fails to deliver on their promise — again.

The hype generated by the smartphone can be fully attributed to Rubin's involvement with it. He is, after all, the co-founder of Android, which probably allowed for the startup to be funded so well. Essential Phone is meant to rival the world's current most popular smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy and the Apple iPhone.

The company is scheduled to host events in New York on Aug. 21, and Los Angeles on Aug. 25. Perhaps they will present people with more details about the smartphone in line with the estimated release on Aug. 25.