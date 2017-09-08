Endymion 2018 news, updates: Rod Steward and Jason Derulo to headline event

Rod Stewart performs at the Wal-Mart annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Two-time inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rod Stewart, and RnB artist Jason Derulo have been invited to headline the Endymion at the Mardi Gras event Extravaganza in 2018. The two artists will not only be performing at the festival, but will be taking part in the parade.

Fox 8 Live broke the news Wednesday, Sept. 5. The news as announced by Captain Ed Muniz. The Samedi Gras block party in the neighborhood will be taking place at the Orleans Avenue, in between Carrollton and City Park Boulevard some time in the afternoon. The event will be a spectacle to behold, with a large number of people expected to attend estimated at 50,000 — taking part in the multiple festivities offered only during Mardi Gras.

The theme name for the 2018 event is titled "Jazz — Our Gift to the World," which probably means that multiple renowned jazz artists will make an appearance. The stars that are invited to participate in the event will ride the parade only if the weather permits it. If there is an unexpected storm, attendees might get a little kick out of it, but the celebrities might be disinclined to continue. This might be especially true for Stewart, who is now 72 years old.

The 2018 Extravaganza is looking to be quite promising, since they are ready to put top-of-the-line LED lights in full display. Additional floats will even be emitting lights towards the audiences by way of giant televisions.

These are just some of the things that people planning on taking a trip to New Orleans can expect for next year's trip, as more impressive floats will surely catch them by surprise. In this case, bigger means better and everything extravagant and flamboyant that can be added will not be spared.

There is no news yet on what fans should expect from the performers that will be participating, but Mardi Gras rarely disappoints its audiences. Endymion will begin rolling on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.