'Empire' season 4 teaser shows Cookie ruling Empire; new cast and storyline revealed

Cookie Lyon and Lucious Lyon Instagram/EmpireFox

"Empire" season 4 is premiering on FOX this Sept. 27, with Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) back from a near-death experience and this time suffering from memory loss. The show will also feature Academy Award winner for Best Actor, Forest Whitaker, while Demi Moore continues her role as Lucious' nurse.

Based on the show's promo video posted by TV Guide, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will be running Empire Records since her husband is not capable of doing it after someone attempted to murder him. Lucious is going to have a hard time remembering his wife and his own family, but Cookie seems to be positive that eventually, his memory of her will come back.

With Cookie saying, "You're gonna remember me. I'm Cookie Lyon, baby. I'm unforgettable," by the end of the teaser video, it is looking like Lucious will not have much choice but remember her. It is going to be a dramatic season knowing that Cookie has no idea that one of her sons was behind the explosion that almost killed her husband.

The couple has this love-hate relationship going on and it will be shown more in the upcoming season of "Empire." The teaser alone revealed that even though the two are always fighting, Cookie is still showing loyalty to her husband. Her character from the pilot episode showed that she is a strong woman. The question now is — will she be able to remain strong when she finds out that one of their sons tried to murder her husband.

Aside from dealing with her husband's recovery, Cookie will be ruling Empire Records. However, there are some new rules for her to follow and this is something that fans will be thrilled to know since Cookie is not a fan of rules.Catch the return of "Empire" on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.