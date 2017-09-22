'Empire' season 4 spoilers, cast news: Lyons go to war, Taraji P. Henson mulls exit?

A promotional image for FOX's "Empire." Facebook/EmpireFOX

Is the "Empire" family in trouble? Not only are the Lyons and the Duboises about to get into an all-out war, but star Taraji P. Henson may be leaving the show after season 5 as well.

A first-look trailer for the series has dropped major hints about what is coming next for the Lyons and it looks like both Henson and her character Cookie are sources of much tension for "Empire."

When Cookie's relationship with Angelo (Taye Diggs) fell apart, his political career soon disintegrated as well. This, of course, means a war between the Lyon and Dubois families. is waiting to begin. Dubois matriarch Diana (Phylicia Rashad) could also be stepping up by starting to pull strings on her own.

"This is the worst kind of war because they have no idea and the Duboises are infiltrating the very fabric of the empire," warns star Jussie Smollett in the promotional video.

As for Lucious Lyons (Terrence Howard), who was last seen recovering from an almost fatal car crash, the resulting memory loss of the "accident" will bring out a different side to him.

"Maybe that's why someone like Cookie would fall in love so deeply with a man like that, because she was able to see the true him," Smollett further commented.

That being said about Cookie and her on-again, off-again beau, it is hard to imagine why Henson would not be committing herself to the show — and yet that is reportedly what is happening, an anonymous source told Radar Online.

"Taraji is the franchise, and she's milking it big time," the source said.

The actress is reportedly flip-flopping about the show's future, unsure whether she is going to continue with "Empire," taking the "next step of her career elsewhere," or going on a break for her personal life.

To note, Henson's contract ends with season 5 of the show.

In the meantime, "Empire" season 4 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.