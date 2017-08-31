'Empire' season 4 spoilers: Candace makes a comeback

A promotional photo for "Empire" FOX/Empire

"Empire" fans await the comeback of the reigning royals of music, and the cast themselves are more than willing to keep the excitement going.

Bryshere Y. Gray, who plays Hakeem Lyon has news for avid viewers who can't wait for the show's season 4. During a promo shoot for "Empire," he said, "It has so many dynamic twists and turns to it. You have music and you have family and you have disruption."

Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox is making a comeback as her character Candace. Her last appearance was when she and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) pulled off a heist in the Lyons' Las Vegas Hotel, all to spite Giuliana (Nia Long).

"Working with Taraji, who I just adore, this is our first time sharing the screen together and I've known her for 20 years," Fox told TooFab in an interview. She also adds that coming back to the show will be much like a familly reunion, as she and Taylor Howard (who plays Lucious Lyons) go back "like Kool-Aid."

Working with the "Empire" cast is like a high school reunion in the Chicago, Fox said, and since she herself is from the mid-west, coming back to the show is just "magical" for her.

Last season, Lucious acquired amnesia after an almost fatal car crash, which means Cookie is about to face the worst heartbreak of her life. She will need her family's support more than ever, especially since there's more trouble brewing for Lucious' side of the family.

Lucious' mother Leah (Leslie Uggams) killed his half-brother Tariq (Morocco Omari) in the show's last season. Showrunner Ilene Chaiken hinted at the chance that Lucious might tell on his mother — if he manages to overcome his memory loss somehow.

"Empire" makes its comeback with season 4 on Sept. 27, 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.