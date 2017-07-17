'Empire' season 4 air date, plot news: Crossover with 'Star' for fall premiere expected; cast get dressed up in Vanity Fair photoshoot
The third season of "Empire" may have left fans in shock and anticipating what will happen next for the Lyon family when the show returns in fall. One of the things fans can anticipate in the upcoming season is a crossover with another show, namely "Stars."
According to TV Line, "Empire" is said to be in talks for a crossover with "Star" for a long time. Even though a representative from FOX did not comment, there are sources who confirm that the Lyon family will come across Carlotta (Queen Latifah) and the rest of her gang. FOX has also paired the two shows together on Wednesdays, with "Empire" airing first, and "Star" coming afterward.
Crossovers between shows are hardly new. The recent crossovers FOX has had in years was between "Bones" and "Sleepy Hollow," and "Brooklyn Nine Nine" with "New Girl." The popular comic book shows, especially in other networks, have also been known to have crossover specials.
When the season 3 finale came to an end, Lucious (Terrence Howard) survived a car explosion that Andre (Trai Byers) staged, and fell into a coma for three months, waking up unable to recognize any of his family members. Lucious also confessed to being in love with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and gave Andre control of the company. One might think it would be smooth sailing for the Lyon patriarch, but in the world of "Empire," trouble and happiness go hand in hand.
That could very much be seen in some photos taken for Vanity Fair. Howard, Henson and Byers, along with Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon, and Bryshere Gray, who plays Hakeem Lyon, all posed for a photoshoot, being just as dressed up as their characters on the show. Henson, Smollett and Gray wore glittery ensembles, while Byers and Howard donned matte black suits.
The fall premiere of "Empire" might still be a long way away, but fans can always turn to re-watching the third season all over again before the new season airs.
"Empire" season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.
