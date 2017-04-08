'Empire' season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Lucious, Andre surprise Hakeem on his 21st birthday
Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) celebrates his 21st birthday in the upcoming episode of FOX's musical drama "Empire" season 3.
Titled "My Naked Villainy," next week's episode will see Lucious' (Terrence Howard) life in danger. According to the official synopsis, Hakeem throws a huge 21st birthday celebration and live-streams everything that is happening on Empire Xstream. The Lyons are on high alert due to suspicions surrounding Anika's (Grace Gealey) true motives. Giuliana (guest star Nia Long) gives Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) a run for her money when she enters the picture.
As expected, the party will not end without any drama. A sneak peek from the episode opens with Andre (Trai Byers) confronting his younger brother about his plans to live-stream the celebration. "I thought you are supposed to get smarter as you grow older, not dumber," Andre tells Hakeem. Lucious then enters the scene to break off the escalating tension between the two and tells Hakeem that he cannot make it to the party. Frustrated with his brother and father, Hakeem quickly storms off. It turns out Lucious and Andre was just trying to hide their surprise for his birthday.
In other news, Demi Moore will be joining the cast this season. The actress plays the role of a nurse with a mysterious past, and she will make her "Empire" debut in the show's finale next month. "In the finale, there's this total reset towards the end of the episode that really poises us for the next season and she [Moore] just makes her entrance onto the scene," showrunner Ilene Chaiken told The Hollywood Reporter. "You'll know when you see it that this is going to be unlike anything you've seen on 'Empire' before." Chaiken further teased that Moore's character will be close to Lucious. Unlike most guest stars, her role has many layers.
The third season of "Empire" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- 'I spy .... a Cross'? Easter games you can teach children to help them understand
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Mike Pence pledges US support for Iraq's war on ISIS
- Swedish police arrest suspect after truck attack that killed four
- Pope Francis to mark Holy Thursday by washing inmates' feet at maximum security prison
- Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Palm Sunday
- Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria