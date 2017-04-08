Entertainment
'Empire' season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Lucious, Andre surprise Hakeem on his 21st birthday

Sheanne Aguila

Promotional image for "Empire" season 3.Facebook/empireFOX

Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) celebrates his 21st birthday in the upcoming episode of FOX's musical drama "Empire" season 3.

Titled "My Naked Villainy," next week's episode will see Lucious' (Terrence Howard) life in danger. According to the official synopsis, Hakeem throws a huge 21st birthday celebration and live-streams everything that is happening on Empire Xstream. The Lyons are on high alert due to suspicions surrounding Anika's (Grace Gealey) true motives. Giuliana (guest star Nia Long) gives Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) a run for her money when she enters the picture.

As expected, the party will not end without any drama. A sneak peek from the episode opens with Andre (Trai Byers) confronting his younger brother about his plans to live-stream the celebration. "I thought you are supposed to get smarter as you grow older, not dumber," Andre tells Hakeem. Lucious then enters the scene to break off the escalating tension between the two and tells Hakeem that he cannot make it to the party. Frustrated with his brother and father, Hakeem quickly storms off. It turns out Lucious and Andre was just trying to hide their surprise for his birthday.

In other news, Demi Moore will be joining the cast this season. The actress plays the role of a nurse with a mysterious past, and she will make her "Empire" debut in the show's finale next month. "In the finale, there's this total reset towards the end of the episode that really poises us for the next season and she [Moore] just makes her entrance onto the scene," showrunner Ilene Chaiken told The Hollywood Reporter. "You'll know when you see it that this is going to be unlike anything you've seen on 'Empire' before." Chaiken further teased that Moore's character will be close to Lucious. Unlike most guest stars, her role has many layers.

The third season of "Empire" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.

