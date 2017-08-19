Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield dating news: 'The Amazing Spider-Man' co-stars back together?

Actors Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield pose for photographs at the world premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in central London, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

It looks like Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are ready to give love another chance. Nearly two years after splitting, the two have reportedly have been spending quite a lot of time together.

Stone, 28, was reportedly spotted watching her ex-boyfriend perform during Tony Kushner's two-part play "Angels in America" at the Royal National Theatre in London, England. After the show, she reportedly sneaked backstage to see him.

"Andrew's feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again," a source close to the actor told The Sun. "They have even been sneaking out of the back door holding hands."

But fans should not be too happy as Stone and Garfield are not back together yet. Since both of them are busy with their respective careers, the former couple is just seeing what happens at the moment.

Stone and Garfield met and fell in love when they were filming "The Amazing Spider-Man." After years of romance, they were reported to have broken up in October 2015.

Despite their split, Stone and Garfield have nothing but praise and admiration for each other. In fact, the "Easy A" star was quoted saying that the latter is someone she still loves very much.

Also, the "Hacksaw Ridge" actor said in a past interview that he would choose Stone to be on a desert island with him. He added, "I love Emma. She's all right. She can come."

In other news, Stone has topped Forbes' list of highest-paid actresses for 2017, notching $26 million pretax over the 12-month scoring period. The majority of which was earned from the award-winning musical film "La La Land," which grossed $445 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five are Jennifer Aniston ($25.5 million), Jennifer Lawrence ($24 million), Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million).