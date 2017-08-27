Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield might get back together, waiting for perfect timing

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield denied being reunited despite being spotted together recently in London. The good news for fans, however, is that they may not be closing the door on possible rekindling of their relationship.

Stone, 28, was spotted making multiple trips to watch "Angels in America" at the National Theatre in London, starring Garfield, 34, which led to speculations that they may be rekindling their romance. A source close to Stone told People that the two may indeed get back together, but only if the timing is right.

Since their breakup in 2015, the two have said nothing but nice words about each other in interviews.

"We care about each other so much, and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing," Garfield told Vanity Fair in January, adding, "There's so much love between us and so much respect...I'm her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is."

Stone said about Garfield in a Vogue interview in October 2016, "[He's] someone I still love very much."

The former couple was last seen in public in February at the dinner party before the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. They were spotted greeting each other at the pre-2017 BAFTA Nespresso Nominees' Party at Kensington Palace.

At the time, Stone was nominated for — and later won — the Best Actress Award for her role in "La La Land" (2016), while Garfield was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "Hacksaw Ridge" (2016).

Stone and Garfield started dating in 2012 after filming their movie "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012). The year before they started dating, Stone was with Kieran Culkin while Garfield was with Shannon Woodward.

The two have yet to make a public statement about the state of their relationship.