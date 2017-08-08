Eminem's next album, will it be his last?

Eminem performing at the "Monster Tour" in Detroit with Rhianna Twitter/Eminem

Currently, there are no confirmative news yet on when Eminem's album will come out. However, there are rumors circulating that his next album could very well be his last, the record that will conclude the music career of arguably one of the most influential rap and hip-hop artists in history.

Fans have reportedly been speculating the retirement of Marshall Mathers as Eminem. Following the release of a documentary titled "Partner in Rhyme" on YouTube in November 2016, many fans surmised that Eminem is slowly building up for retirement from the music business. The documentary focuses on Eminem's journey toward becoming the undisputed rap king. However, fans could not help but feel like the documentary is the first and early sign of Eminem stepping away from his music career. Eminem could be laying the groundwork for retirement, which could very well have started with this throwback documentary.

Mathers has been very careful not to divulge too much about his private life, and details of his upcoming album are very scarce. His announcement on Twitter of a new album caused an uproar, especially since he released his last album in 2013 — "The Marshall Mathers LP 2." In his announcement, he also proved that he can still spit bars as good as he used to, linking the social media outlets with a YouTube video wherein he delivered an almost eight-minute rap aptly named "Campaign Speech." With very little marketing and press, the "Marshall Mathers LP2" was still able to make the charts, landing at the number two spot that year.

There is no doubt that the Detroit-born rapper will take his time making the album, especially if it will be his last. With rabid and loyal fans all around the globe, Eminem cannot disappoint them. It has been a long time coming. He is now 44 years old, and has been delivering the best material he can whether it be on the music frontier or even movies.

However, retirement, whether it happens sooner or later, is inevitable for any artist — something that fans must respect and eventually accept.